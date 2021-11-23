Kumkum Bhagya, 23rd November 2021, Written Update: Prachi meets Siddharth

In today's episode, Ranbir inquires as to why Rhea went to his room. She expresses her desire to help him. He says he doesn't want anyone to do anything that Prachi used to do for him. Rhea informs Pallavi that Ranbir still yearns for Prachi.

Sushma asks Prachi to adopt a new look as she is heading towards a new start. Sushma tells Prachi to move on in life.

Pallavi asks Rhea to allow Ranbir time to grieve from the betrayal. Rhea expresses her desire for Ranbir to become enraged when he thinks about Prachi. Rhea does not want to give Ranbir any more time and wishes to proceed with the marriage as soon as possible. Pallavi tells that she will get Ranbir married to Rhea, but not at the expense of Ranbir's happiness. Rhea has no choice but to listen to Pallavi. She resolves to show Pallavi the door after the wedding is over.

Sushma is happy on seeing Prachi confident just like Pragya. Prachi encounters Siddharth during a meeting and gets upset recalling the past. Prachi runs away from there.

Ranbir attends the same conference. Prachi runs towards him. Ranbir extends his hand to help her. Prachi holds his hand. The scene abruptly shifts. Ranbir is seen assisting a strange girl, and Prachi is seen taking help from a random individual. They have another major hit and miss situation.

Prachi goes to the hotel room. She bursts into tears. She believes it was easy for Ranbir to remove her from his life, but it's difficult for her to end their relationship as she still loves Ranbir, who also misses her. He recalls their cute moments from the past. Ranbir loses his cool due to a presentation during the meeting.

Sushma questions Prachi about her fear of facing Siddharth. Prachi says that she was scared of facing her past. Sushma encourages Prachi to stand for her identity.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

