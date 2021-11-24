Kumkum Bhagya, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Rhea threatens to give up her life

In today's episode, Sushma advises Prachi that leaving Kohli house and fighting for her identity and dignity was the correct decision. She advises Prachi to face the world with her head held high. She tells Prachi not to be afraid of Siddharth because he is going through the same pain. Prachi understands Sushma's point of view. Sushma advises her not to allow her past to become a source of weakness, but rather a source of power. She recalls Siddharth telling her that he had divorced Rhea to end the negativity in his life and that Kohlis don't matter to him anymore.

Ranbir arrives home in a bad mood. Rhea inquires about Ranbir to Shiv. Shiv says that he first heard Prachi's name from Ranbir and when he watched the presentation, he became enraged and departed.

Prachi meets Siddharth after being encouraged by Sushma. Rhea’s friend spots Siddharth with Prachi in the restaurant. Rhea makes a video call to show Prachi and Siddharth. Rhea is shocked when she sees Prachi with Siddharth. Siddharth tells that Ranbir broke all the relations and that too in a disgusting way. Rhea fakes crying and approaches Ranbir and Pallavi, revealing Prachi and Siddharth. Ranbir is taken aback by the sight of Prachi and Siddharth. Rhea blames Ranbir for everything that happened as he ignored her warnings. She threatens to give up her life. Siddharth consoles Prachi. He tells that he had been through the same phase. He tells her to forget about Ranbir and move on. She admits that it is difficult for her.

Siddharth decides to tell Prachi the truth. Ranbir tries to stop Rhea. Rhea berates Ranbir for leaving her and marrying a cheater like Prachi. Ranbir asks her not to say anything about Prachi. Rhea tells him that if he can't hear anything against Prachi, he should be ashamed.

