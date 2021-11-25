Kumkum Bhagya, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Rhea gives an ultimatum to Ranbir

In today's episode, Rhea fakes a suicide attempt. Ranbir asks Rhea not to end her life. Pallavi blames Ranbir for not listening to her when she asked him to marry Rhea. He expresses his disbelief in marriage. Rhea opens the door and expresses her conviction in the marriage. She proposes to Ranbir. Dida notices that Rhea is cleverly using the circumstance to her advantage. Rhea urges Ranbir to either marry her or let her die.

Sid questions Prachi about why she didn't inform him that Rhea and Ranbir were getting married. Prachi says that she didn't want to disrupt his blissful marriage. He claims that Rhea and his marriage were never joyful. He recalls the day when they were locked in the hotel room. She remembers that she saw someone there. Sid asks her to think about how they passed out on the floor yet woke up on the bed. He claims that it was not a misunderstanding, but rather a plot against them. He goes on to say that later, in the CCTV room, he got to know that they were being watched and that everything was organised to portray their relationship as illicit. Prachi is still unable to accept Sid's statements. Sid reveals to Prachi what Rhea said to him when he met her.

In a flashback, Rhea says that she never liked Sid and wanted to leave him, but she pretended to make the marriage work to win Ranbir back. Rhea claims that Pallavi and Vikram devised this plan to keep Prachi away from the house. She tells him that the masked lady he saw at the hotel was Pallavi and that Ranbir had put Prachi and him on the bed. She lies to him about Ranbir having to say hurtful things to get Prachi to leave. She continues, "Ranbir and I are getting married." She asks Sid to sign the divorce papers. Prachi is shaken, wondering how Ranbir could conspire to ruin her character and end their marriage.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

