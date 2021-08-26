Kumkum Bhagya, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Prachi tells Pragya to live with Abhi

This episode begins with Abhi confessing to Ranbir, he tells that neither Tanu wants her or Pragya. He tells that his own daughter doesn’t like him and neither Prachi does nor Rhea. Ranbir and Prachi rush to the hospital to get Abhi treated. The doctor informs Prachi that Abhi isn’t doing well and has a life-threatening problem.

Meanwhile, Sushma goes to Abhi’s house to talk to Tanu. She tells Tanu that Pragya needs Abhi, Tanu exclaims that Pragya has finally accepted the offer but she tells Tanu that Pragya isn’t interested to buy Abhi but she wants her to. She places an offer that Pragya and Abhi will get married but only for 6 months under a contract. Tanu agrees to accept the contract at any condition but Alia interrupts and says that she can’t sell Abhi, as he is her brother and Tanu has no right to sell him. Tanu asks her to stop and Sushma asks her to get Abhi prepared for the contract.

Pragya thinks about finding a way out of the situation and she thinks to herself that she can’t let Tanu sell Abhi to her. Later, Prachi goes to Pragya’s house and both of them can’t stop smiling from ear to ear after seeing each other. Both of them hug and compliment each other, Pragya kisses Prachi and gets emotional.

Like every mother, Pragya starts pampering Prachi and tells her that she is happily married. Prachi tells Pragya about Abhi and tells that Abhi isn’t doing well. She suggests him to take care of Abhi at her house and also adds that she is well aware of Tanu’s offer. Pragya gets angry and leaves the hall. Prachi follows her into her room but Pragya tells Prachi that she and Abhi can never be together. Prachi asks her to remember the golden time when both of them couldn’t live without each other. Prachi tells that doctor warned Pragya that Abhi’s liver has been damaged and it can cause severe problems. Pragya gets worried after hearing this.

