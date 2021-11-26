Kumkum Bhagya, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Ranbir agrees to marry Rhea

In today's episode, Rhea tells that Prachi doesn’t love Ranbir but Sid. Ranbir tells her that they will prove to Prachi and Sid that they don’t want them back and that they can stay happy without them. Rhea asks him not to change her decision because she will die. Ranbir proposes to her for marriage. Rhea accepts his proposal. He asks his parents to make preparations for his wedding.

Meanwhile, Sid informs Prachi that Pallavi despised her and wanted to expel her from the house. Rhea wanted to marry Ranbir, and Pallavi and Rhea devised this plan to oust her. He goes on to say that Ranbir isn't who she believes he is. She informs him that Rhea lied to him. She understands that Rhea and Pallavi could conspire against her, but Ranbir would never be a part of such a conspiracy. Ranbir was distraught when he discovered that his love had cheated on him. She wants to give some time to their relationship to allow their wounds to heal. She asks Siddharth to go away. Prachi isn't feeling well.

Ranbir is depressed. Dida requests that he not marry Rhea. He claims that he is marrying for the sake of his family. Dida desires to make things right in his life and bring back Prachi. She refuses to believe Prachi cheated on him. Prachi enters the room. She dashes off to vomit. She asks for medicine.

Rhea is too happy thinking she is getting married to the love of her life, Ranbir. Pallavi feels relieved to see Rhea happy. She informs her that the wedding is scheduled for the next day. Rhea recalls bribing the priest and asking him to lie about mahurat. Pallavi claims that she always intended Rhea to be her daughter-in-law, but Prachi got in the way. Prachi takes a pregnancy test. She is worried about the outcome. The receptionist congratulates her on the good news. Prachi becomes speechless.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

