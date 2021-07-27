Kumkum Bhagya, 27 July 2021, Written Update: Pallavi holds Prachi responsible for Pragya’s death

The doctor announces that Ranbir’s dad is facing a second heart attack due to all the drama and negativity. Hearing this, Pallavi breaks down and blames Prachi for bringing a bad omen to the house. She says that Prachi is responsible for first taking away her son and is now trying to take away her husband. She also claims that Prachi is unlucky for her own family and was the cause that led to her parent’s divorce, Pragya’s death, and Abhi losing all his wealth. Prachi feels cursed and breaks down.

Meanwhile, Gautam gets Pragya drunk with an ulterior motive of winning her over. He gets a call from Mr. Thapar (his dad) who asks him to make sure that the farmhouse deal is closed swiftly. Gautam informs him that he is dreaming of his life with Pragya and will eventually obtain her entire property after marriage and will make sure that all his motives are achieved by getting Pragya drunk. Abhi hears the entire conversation and bursts with anger. He enters the farmhouse and starts beating Gautam, this further leads to a huge fight between them. On hearing these weird noises, Pragya enters the room and sees Abhi beating Gautam. She asks him to stop and leave the place.

