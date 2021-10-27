Kumkum Bhagya, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Pragya tries to gather evidence to prove Abhi’s innocence

In today's episode, Gaurav tells Alia and Tanu that his long-held goal is finally coming true and that Pragya would hand over her business to him because he has the evidence to prove Abhi's innocence. Tanu tells Gaurav that Pragya would not plead to him but she will do whatever it takes to get Abhi out of jail.

The lawyer informs Pragya that Abhi's bail application has been denied. The lawyer claims that the law is based on evidence that six people have died, and the media will make a big deal out of the issue. Pragya recalls Gaurav's words. Pragya meets Abhi and inquires whether Gaurav was there on the site when he went to inspect the renovation work; Abhi responds that he was not. When Abhi inquires about Gaurav's involvement in his arrest, Pragya informs him of a phone call she got from Gaurav in which he offered to help her. Abhi asks not to accept his help. Pragya blames herself for Abhi's confinement. Abhi comforts her and expresses gratitude that she is staying by him during these difficult times.

Pragya goes to Gaurav's house and demands that the truth be revealed. Gaurav claims to have proof of Abhi's innocence and demands all of her assets and enterprises in exchange. Gaurav is told by Pragya that he must now pay for his actions. Gaurav aims a gun at her and deletes the video from her phone. Pragya vows to prove Abhi's innocence and then walks away.

Pragya approaches the contractor and requests that he disclose the truth, as Gaurav has already accepted his actions. This makes him agitated.

Rhea gets irritated when Pallavi praises Prachi. Alia and Tanu discuss about Pragya and Tanu points out all of Alia's wrongdoings.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

