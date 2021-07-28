Kumkum Bhagya, 28 July 2021, Written Update: Pallavi needs to welcome Prachi into her house

Pragya enters the room and sees Abhi beating Gautam. Pragya commands him to stop this act or else she will call the police. Abhi asks her to stay away from Gautam as he is a bad person and has wrong intentions. Pragya says that he isn’t a bad person and Abhi shouldn’t concern himself with her personal life and decisions. Abhi says that he has the right as he is her husband and Pragya reminds him that he is Tanu’s husband and has no right over her. Gautam witness the entire conversation. Meanwhile, Sushma visits the farmhouse and gets shocked to see Gautam in such a condition.

Abhi leaves the farmhouse with Pragya’s car and recalls their fight on the way. The conversation infuriates him and he plans on going against Pragya. While he recalls the incident, he gets into a minor car accident.

On the other side, Ranbir’s Grandma informs Pallavi that his son (Ranbir’s dad) needs Ranbir to get back on his feet. She also comments that Pallavi may be the reason that caused Vikram (Ranbir’s dad) two heart attacks. She begs Pallavi to allow Ranbir in the house so that he stays with Vikram and Vikram can be back to normal. Pallavi comments that she never refused Ranbir but Ranbir’s grandmother comments that Ranbir can’t leave his wife and hence she needs to allow Prachi to stay in the house.

What will happen next? Will Pallavi allow Prachi? Stay tuned.

