Kumkum Bhagya, 29 July 2021, Written Update: Vikram asks Ranbir and Prachi to move in

This episode begins with Pragya recalling the incident that occurred with Abhi and Gautam. She decided that she’ll teach Abhi a lesson and will prove to him that she can rightly go against him. She considers Abhi’s advice and uses a different trick to make him realize that his love means nothing to her.

Meanwhile, at Abhi’s residence, a worried Alia, Tanu, and Dadi heal Abhi’s wound caused due to the car accident and Tanu rightly blames it on the alcohol and commands Abhi to stop drinking. Suddenly, an earring drops from his pocket and Tanu suspects that Abhi has an ongoing affair with some woman and Abhi teases her and lets her believe that he has begun to like someone.

Vikram wakes up and begins searching for someone and to everyone’s surprise that someone turns out to be Prachi. He begs Prachi to give his son back to him and Prachi reassures him that Ranbir will stay by his side. Pallavi is happy seeing that but is shocked when Vikram asks both Ranbir and Prachi to move into the house.

On the other hand, Sushma learns that Pragya’s car has been damaged by Abhi in an accident and she decided to take the matter into her own hands. Hence, she goes to Abhi’s resident along with the police and the Garage manager. She is successfully able to prove to the garage manager that Abhi has caused the accident and is responsible for all the damages. She demands that he and Abhi need to pay for the damages that are worth Rupees One lakh.

