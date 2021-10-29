Kumkum Bhagya, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Gaurav tricks Pragya

In today's episode, Sushma advises Pragya not to make impulsive decisions and cautions her about Gaurav's motives. Pragya receives a call from Gaurav, who informs her that his offer is only valid till the night. She has no choice but to ask Gaurav to keep the paperwork ready and she is coming to him to sign them. Gaurav immediately calls Alia and informs her of the news, agreeing to pay Alia and Tanu their share. Mitali overhears their conversation and acts as if she is lecturing them. However, she quickly asks her share of the money to remain silent about their deceit.

Mitali and Pammi plan how they will spend the money. Gaurav and his father are talking about Pragya. Pragya comes and signs the paperwork. Gaurav then sends her the video and asks her to watch it at once. Pragya watches the video in which Abhi instructs the contractor not to tamper with the walls since it may cause harm to others.

Prachi awakens from her sleep, sensing that Pragya is in danger, and she also awakens Ranbir. Ranbir comforts her and assures her that Pragya is alright. While he is attending to her, Siddharth enters and offers to look after Prachi because Ranbir has an important meeting tomorrow. However, Ranbir denies and says he will look after.

Pragya receives a phone call from Sushma as she is waiting for the police officer to arrive so she can present him the proof of Abhi's innocence. Pragya informs Sushma that she has signed the documents and about the content on the papers. Sushma takes a sigh of relief. When the police officer arrives, Pragya tries to show him the video, but he informs her that she has been tricked. He claims that the video file got deleted once it's viewed. Gaurav arrives at the police station, and a disappointed Pragya walks out.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

