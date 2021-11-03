Kumkum Bhagya, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Abhi throws Alia and Tanu out of the house

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:25 PM IST  |  28.5K
   
In today's episode, Gaurav tells Mahesh about the breakthrough and invites him to celebrate with him. Mahesh says that Alia approached him and told him about Gaurav's deception. Gaurav tells him not to take their words seriously because he has just punished them for their deeds.

Then Gaurav receives a call from Alia. Tanu asks Gaurav to give them their fair share. Alia says she doesn't want money but wants proof that Abhi is innocent. Gaurav reveals his true colours. Tanu tells Gaurav the truth about how they separated Abhi and Pragya and warns him not to back down from his words. However, Gaurav says that he would depart the country in 30 minutes after selling all of the property. Abhi overhears all of Alia, Tanu and Gaurav's conversations.

Ranbir inquires about Rhea's intentions. She says they moved, but she had feelings for him at the time. Rhea stumbles and Ranbir helps her. When Prachi arrives, Ranbir explains the issue to her. Rhea leaves, saying that these are the trust issues that they both need to work on. Ranbir and Prachi have a casual conversation. Prachi believes her instincts are warning her that something bad is about to happen.

Tanu and Alia try to manage the situation by lying in front of Abhi. Tanu asks Abhi whether Pragya has instigated him against them. Abhi claims to have heard everything about how he and Pragya were separated. Abhi says he is embarrassed. Furious, he ousts them from the house. Tanu and Alia blame each other. Abhi snatches the Mangalsutra from Tanu, claiming that only Pragya is worthy of it.

Gaurav receives the clients. Sushma tells Pragya that the day Tanu and Alia moved in, she registered all of their properties and businesses in Prachi's name because she has the signing authority. Gaurav is taken aback. When Abhi calls Gaurav, he threatens to punish him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Pragya proves Abhi’s innocence

Credits: Pinkvilla, Pic Credit: Zee TV / YouTube


