Kumkum Bhagya, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Rhea tries to create differences between Prachi & Ranbir

This episode begins with Rhea trying to create differences between Prachi and Ranbir by sweet-talking to him and creating misunderstanding between them. She was successfully able to do the same as Ranbir was angry with Prachi.

Ranbir goes towards his room and sees Prachi crying in a corner. Rhea secretly watches them and enjoys the show. To her surprise, Ranbir cools down at the sight of Prachi in such a state and keeps on apologizing to her. Prachi asks him to stop and both of them hug each other. Rhea gets angry seeing this and immediately leaves the room. She thinks of doing something that will forever tarnish their relationship.

On the other side, Gaurav was shocked to know that Abhi is Pragya’s husband. He also comments that Abhi was previously working as a bodyguard for Pragya so how can he be her husband. Abhi rectifies his doubt and says that he performs various duties like being Pragya’s driver, bodyguard, etc. as he promised to protect her and be there for her as a husband.

Abhi further warns him and threatens him to not go anywhere near his wife or else the results won’t be good. Pragya was impressed with his answer and so was Sushma. After a while, Sushma starts preparing for her one-day trip and Pragya sent her off.

Later, Abhi and Pragya get into a small argument over nothing, and then Pragya receives a call from Prachi and she talks in a calm and sweet manner with her. Abhi gets curious and wants to know that to who did Pragya talk to so sweetly.

