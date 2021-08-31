Kumkum Bhagya, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Pragya goes through the contract

This episode begins with Tanu and Alia waiting for Pragya to sign the contract at her house. Tanu starts throwing tantrums in her house while Alia is tensed for this deal. She asks Tanu to rethink the deal but she says that Abhi has agreed to this deal and Alia shouldn’t interfere. Alia further adds that Tanu might have manipulated Abhi into agreeing to this deal.

Later, Pragya and Sushma arrive at the scene and they go through the contract. They are surprised to see a clause which states that Pragya needs to give a 2 months notice in advance if she wishes to terminate the contract and if not then she is liable to pay 6 crores.

Alia then reveals that Pragya and Abhi’s marriage is legal because they never got a divorce. Pragya asks Tanu to call Abhi so that she can know his stand on this deal. After a while, Abhi arrives and tells that he is in a position to be sold and Pragya has the power to buy. He tells everyone that a few years back, Pragya valued marriage and its purity a lot and he thought that marriage was a joke but now tables may have turned.

On the other side, Rhea finally opens her door, and Prachi and Chachi enter her room. They express their worry for her but she tells them it was nothing. Later, Rhea tells that Prachi has made this house, home for her. Prachi is speechless after this and hugs her, Rhea fakes her ‘love’ for Prachi but in her mind, she thinks about separating her and Ranbir and later win him over.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

Also Read| Kumkum Bhagya, 28 August 2021, Written Update: Rhea plans to separate Prachi and Ranbir