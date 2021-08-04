Kumkum Bhagya, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Abhi saves Pragya’s life

This episode begins with Pallavi's sister-in-law asking her why did Ranbir marry a girl against her mother’s wish. Pallavi asked her to not beat around the bush and ask directly what she really wishes to. Hence, she finally asks that Rhea, who is married to Siddharth, is the same girl who was going to marry Ranbir? This leaves Pallavi in a tight spot and she is unable to answer. Later, Ranbir's grandmother asks Pallavi to place both Rhea and Prachi at the equal spot during the completion and judge them without any bias.

Meanwhile, Abhi follows Pragya and says that he is doing his job as a bodyguard, therefore, he followed her in the lift. He pranks Pragya by saying that the lift is under service and not working properly. Unfortunately, this statement becomes the reality and they both get stuck in the elevator. Both of them get scared and try to come up with excuses to cover their fear. The manager rescues them and Abhi is able to get out of the situation but Pragya is still stuck. Abhi asks Pragya to hold her hand and climb up but she hesitates to hold his hand and trust him. She comments that the last time she trusted him got her into a tight spot and she can’t do that again but Abhi forcefully grabs her hand and rescues her. He also scolds her for risking her life.

On the other side, Pallavi’s sister-in-law tries to butter up Rhea by saying that Rhea is her favourite daughter-in-law and that she ought to win the competition.

Ranbir’s grandmother asks Prachi to try hard and win the competition but Prachi says that she does not wish to compete against Rhea as she is her sister. Ranbir’s grandmother thinks that Rhea isn’t as pure as Prachi and does not have similar intentions as her and hence Prachi should win this competition.

