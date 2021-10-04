Kumkum Bhagya, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Pragya warns Tanu to stay away from Abhi

In today's episode, Rhea becomes enraged when she sees Prachi and Ranbir dancing and romancing in the rain, so she approaches them with an umbrella and intervenes. Mitali talks to Alia and Tanu about Abhi's words. Tanu chides her.

Pallavi is calling them inside the home, Rhea says. Ranbir says he'd want to spend a little more time in the rain with Prachi and asks Rhea to inform Mom that he won't be joining them. Prachi takes him into the house.

Mitali expresses her hope that this is not the start of their looming love tale, which shocks Alia and Tanu. Pragya knocks on the door and tells Tanu to keep her distance from Abhi. Pragya and Tanu fight about who is Abhi's legal wife. Pragya claims that they have had enough freedom and that she would now impose some home rules and restrictions.

Prachi and Ranbir are having a romantic talk. Ranbir recalls the first time he saw Prachi, who gets emotional and hugs him. Rhea reflects on Ranbir and Prachi's interactions. Shaina dials Rhea's number. They talk for a while and then decide to meet.

At the dinner table, Pragya and the rest of the family gather. Aanchal claims that she hasn't prepared breakfast. Tanu, Alia and Mitali are shocked and recall situations in which they had unnecessarily mocked staff. Mitali will prepare breakfast from today, Pragya says.

Rhea calls Alia and expresses her joy at travelling to Bangalore with Ranbir. But she is taken aback when she turns around and sees Prachi packing bags.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

