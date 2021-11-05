Kumkum Bhagya, 5 November 2021, Written Update: Gaurav plans to kill Abhi

In today's episode, Tanu discloses everything Alia has done to ruin Pragya's life. Alia vehemently confesses all of her deeds but claims she had nothing to do with Abhi's imprisonment. Pragya inquires Alia about Abhi's location. Alia says she's not sure, but she overheard Gaurav saying they're going to meet in a hotel. Pragya gives her ring to Tanu and she reveals Abhi's location. Pragya slaps Tanu.

Pragya calls Abhi; they discuss how important they are in one other's lives. Pragya cautions him not to endanger his life, but Abhi is determined that Gaurav apologise to Pragya. Gaurav stirs something in the wine glass. Two men enter Gaurav's room to help him kill Abhi. They talk about the plan.

The police put up barricades as there is construction going on, and when Pragya wants to go, he stops her, but she persuades him and goes to the hotel.

Abhi enters Gaurav's room. Abhi asks Gaurav to apologise to Pragya. Gaurav goes on to say that he does not regret his conduct and will not apologise to anyone. Abhi slams into Gaurav. The thugs approach with chloroform. Abhi battles the thugs and makes them smell chloroform. The thugs are knocked out. Abhi shackles and beats Gaurav. Abhi binds Gaurav's hands and demands that he apologise to Pragya and the families of innocent people who died as a result of his actions.

Pragya enters the hotel. Abhi informs Gaurav that he has recorded everything he said and that this recording is sufficient to sustain him in jail. Just then, Mahesh comes and smashes the bottle on Abhi's head. When Abhi is engaged in conversation with Mahesh. Gaurav instills in Abhi the odour of chloroform. Abhi passes out. Before Pragya notices him, Mahesh and Gaurav take Abhi away in a wheelchair. Pragya enters room 505 and finds Abhi's phone.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

