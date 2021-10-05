Kumkum Bhagya, 5th October 2021, Written Update: Daljeet confronts Rhea

In today's episode, Rhea notices Prachi packing her luggage. Prachi says she'll accompany them both. Rhea objects and asks who will look after Dida. Prachi claims that Dida only asked her to surprise Ranbir. When Dida arrives, Rhea makes different excuses to keep Prachi from joining them, but Dida foils her schemes. Dida takes Rhea from the room when Ranbir enters.

Mitali prepares breakfast. She asks Shagun to help in cooking salad, but she reminds her of Pragya's restrictions. Sushma approaches Mitali and asks her to make the porridge. Mitali claims she has no idea what it is or how to cook it. Shagun offers to cook porridge for her, but Sushma declines since she does not want to break Pragya's rules. Pragya walks in, Sushma asks what's for lunch. Pragya says they'll decide later.

Dida tells Rhea that she can keep everyone in the dark about her intentions, but she is fully aware of them. Rhea attempts to put on a show in front of Dida. Dida says that if her doubts grow, she'll talk to Sid and ask that he and his wife relocate to another residence.

Rhea meets Shaina. Rhea expresses her desire for Ranbir to Shaina. Prachi packs Ranbir's belongings. He asks her to accompany him since he couldn't go a day without her and suggests that they can both go and try to settle Sid and Rhea's disputes.

Pragya, Dida and Sushma talk about Mitali. They enter Abhi's room. They say to Abhi that they are searching for Mitali. Pragya uses reverse psychology to get Abhi to eat breakfast.

Rhea discusses her issues with Shaina and explains her intention to get Ranbir back into her life.

