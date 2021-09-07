Kumkum Bhagya, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Pallavi scolds Prachi

This episode begins with Abhi and his friends creating chaos in Pragya’s house. They were unaware of their doings because they were extremely drunk to even talk properly. Pragya then hears a noise from the living room hence, she goes outside and sees the mess.

On the other side, Pallavi asks Prachi to stop dancing and later goes towards her. She speaks to her personally and says that Prachi was intentionally trying to humiliate her and was trying to prove to the guest that she faces a lot of hardships for her mother-in-law. Prachi completely disagrees but Pallavi asks to shut up. Later, Pallavi announces the best performer and gives her gold bangles to Rhea. Ranbir was not satisfied with the decision but he accepts it in silence.

After a while, he goes to clear Prachi’s wound and bandage it, Siddharth sees this incident and asks Rhea to leave them in privacy and not ruin their moment. Rhea completely disregards his suggestion and goes over to see what is happening.

Siddharth asks her why did she perform this action despite him asking her to not go. She immediately thinks of an excuse and says that Pallavi was asking for Prasad. Prachi tells her that she will bring it, unfortunately, she isn’t aware that Rhea has secretly added garlic in the sweet.

She brings the sweet and Pallavi was ready to offer it to God. Rhea thought that this will save Prachi and no one will know about the garlic hence, she intentionally collided with Pallavi which led the sweet to fall on the ground. Rhea then discovers a clove of garlic in it and Pallavi asks Rhea to make new offerings.

Pallavi controls her anger as she was in public but Rhea knew that her previous task of breaking the swing of Lord Krishna will be like a cherry on a cake and it will definitely result in Pallavi scolding Prachi and her winning the keys of the house.

