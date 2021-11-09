Kumkum Bhagya, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Alia and Rhea conspire to ruin Ranbir and Prachi's lives

In today's episode, Rhea shouts at Prachi for not informing her about Abhi and Pragya being admitted to the hospital. Prachi informs them that she couldn't even talk to them as they were unconscious when she reached them. Rhea expresses her desire to see Abhi and Pragya at the hospital. Sid informs that the visiting hours have ended.

The doctor asks the nurse to inform Sushma that Abhi and Pragya need to be under observation for a few days. Rhea and Sid come to the hospital; they consult the doctor. Rhea goes to Abhi and cries her heart out. When Siddharth leaves, she vents her rage on Pragya. She feels Pragya couldn’t become a good wife and a good mother. Alia comes and provokes Rhea against Pragya. Alia tells her that nobody can snatch Ranbir from Rhea. Alia discusses a plan with Rhea to separate Ranbir and Prachi.

The clients applaud Ranbir for his startup idea. Ranbir says that he wants to make his startup idea bloom into a big business. Alia and Rhea trick Sid. He calls Prachi and informs her of what he heard from Alia. They both try to catch her and go to the hotel. Ranbir attends the press conference. So, he doesn't answer the phone when Prachi tries calling him. Rhea texts Ranbir about Prachi and Sid.

Prachi and Sid reach the hotel to find the one who attacked Abhi and Pragya. Alia clicks their photos, and Rhea forwards them to Ranbir. Ranbir gets shocked after seeing the picture. Rhea lies to him further on the call. Ranbir is devastated. Ranbir chooses to leave the deal for Prachi’s sake. Ranbir reaches the hotel.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

