Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi, Pragya or Ranbir, Prachi; Which onscreen couple's love story tugs at your heart? COMMENT

Kumkum Bhagya, a show that has been ruling hearts since its inception, and continues to do it more successfully with each passing episode. The show premiered back in 2014 and it now it has been 6 years of it not only being at the top of TRP charts but also one of fans 'favorite.' The show is a complete package of entertainment filled with different emotions of love, care, anger, revenge, and more. Within this 6 years journey, the show has given audiences a lot to remember and cherish.

It has made them laugh, cry, and also angry. But, above all, Kumkum Bhagya has given the Telly world and ardent fans two cute couples and love stories. Yes, we're talking about Abhi, Pragya, and Ranbir, Prachi. While the show has many characters, but the leads always have a special place in the hearts of the viewers. The two jodis are together taking the story forward with interesting twists and turns in their life, making it an entertaining watch for everyone.

Back in 2014, the show focussed on Abhi and Pragya's love story. The characters are essayed by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha respectively. Their journey of love has not been a rosy ride. From fighting to becoming friends to finally falling in love, Abhi and Pragya have faced it all together. As Sriti in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said that before being a couple, they are 'best of friends'. Yes, AbhiGya shares a great camaraderie as friends and have a unique sense of understanding for each other. As much as the two are unlike each other, they are helplessly attracted to each other. Pragya cannot do without Abhi, and so Abhi is unable to be peaceful with Pragya's presence. They fight, they laugh, they cry, but they do everything together, and they are inseparable.

In 2019, the show took a huge generation leap, thereby shifting the focus of the show from AbhiGya to the younger lot. Mugdha Chapekar and Naina Singh were introduced as Abhi and Pragya's separated twin daughters, Prachi Mehra and Rhea Mehra. And Krishna Kaul as Ranbir Kohli. While initially, a chemistry is shown between Ranbir and Rhea, later, Ranbir confessed his feelings for Prachi. Their romance is different, and they have a very relatable bond, especially something that you can relate to the young generation. Their nok-jhok and romantic conversation entertain audiences and bring a smile on their faces. Their camaraderie and chemistry are a rage.

Well, there's no denying that the two couples have a different connection with the audience and share a different bond, they are the pillars of Kumkum Bhagya. So, we want to ask, Which onscreen couple's love story tugs at your heart, Abhi, Pragya or Ranbir, Prachi? Which jodi's chemsirty has swooned you, AbhiGya or PraBir? Who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comment section below.

