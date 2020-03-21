Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul sings away as he goes grocery shopping amidst Coronavirus outbreak; WATCH

Check out the Kumkum Bhagya actor's video right here as he makes a rather fun attempt at trying to send Coronavirus away. Watch here.

Everyone has taken the initiative to stay home given the Coronavirus outbreak and in order to keep up with the time at home, they are entertaining themselves with art, movies, and all things nice. There have been constant reports about a shutdown and if nothing, there happens to be one this Sunday post Pm Narendra Modi's announcement. Well, everyone has supported this move that is called the Janta Curfew and it will last for 14 hours from 7 in the morning to 9 in the night. While everyone is definitely trying to spend this time at home productively and have been constantly sharing updates on social media, there happens to be a little something that has gotten our attention for all the right reasons. If you see the video, you might enjoy it and start chanting the same song as well.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul has decided to entertain his fans with a video where he can be seen singing Go Corona Go Corona and well, fans do feel that it's all everyone should sing after all. It can be seen in the video that Krishna is in the lift with two more boys and he is having a fun time singing while the video is being shot. They have returned home from grocery shopping and they all seem to have a fun time together while they sing and also gove us a glimpse of what they have bought. The video does not end at that as there's another one where we see Krishna cheering to what looks like a healthy detox drink with lemon and honey in order to stay fit and stay healthy. Fans of the actor, you must take inspiration from him and maintain fitness, if not with workouts, then with the food you eat and things you drink.

Check out Krishna Kaul's video right here:

Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya is currently focusing on the story of Ranbir and Prachi and fans seem to br enjoying it given thr constant high ratings it has received this week and continues to be on the top. The show saw a leap a couple of months ago and that's what brought about new characters in the show, Krishna's character of Ranbir being one of them.

How do you like the video and how do are you liking the show? Drop in your comments in the section right here.

