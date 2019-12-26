Kumkum Bhagya actors Sriti Jha & Shabir Ahluwalia spend quality time with cancer patients at an award function

Kumkum Bhagya actors Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi from Kumkum Bhagya) and Sriti Jha (Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya) meeting, interacting and taking pictures with kids suffering from cancer during a recent award function. Take a look.

As the year is coming to an end, everyone is trying their best of time and carry forward beautiful memories. One such reel couple that is doing their bit to merry in other's life, are Kumkum Bhagya actors Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi). Yes, the much-loved duo recently spent some quality time with young cancer patients. They not only had a heart-to-heart interaction with these kids, but also clicked selfies and signed autographs for them. All this happened during the recent Zee Rishtey Awards.

On meeting their favorite jodi, Sriti and Shabir, the kids battling cancer danced in merriment and couldn't stop gushing over the two. Well, we must say that this sweet gesture by the most adored on-screen couple brightened up the kids day and left everyone go 'awww'. The actors were dressed in bright red and looked ravishing together. Not only this, they also showed their best dancing and acting skills during the award show that made many heads turn. Talking about the award show, it is all set to hit the screens on 29th December. It is organised for a special purpose of acknowledging the good talent and contributions made by the actors, director and all working in the entertainment industry.



Take look at Sriti and Shabir's sweet interaction with kids here:

Speaking of Kumkum Bhagya the show recently crossed another milestone as it crossed 1500 episodes. Fans love Abhi and Pragya's on-screen chemisrty and don't miss a chance to shower them with love and praises for their amazing acting performances. What are your thoughts on Sriti and Shabir's sweet gesture for the kids? Let us know in the comment section below.

