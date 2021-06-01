Kumkum Bhagya actress Leena Jumani reveals the reason for calling off her engagement after five years

Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Leena Jumani talks about her broken engagement and her future dating plans.

The gorgeous actress with a stunning fashion sense, Leena Jumani is a popular name on television screens. The actress is popular for playing the role of Tanushree in one of the longest-running and successful daily soaps, Kumkum Bhagya. On her personal front, the actress has been dating a UK-based businessman, Rahul Sachdeva for a long time and they had got engaged in the year 2014. The actress had called off the engagement one year ago and both of them went their separate ways.

The actress recently opened up about breaking her engagement as she talked to ETimes TV, she confirmed that she and Rahul are not together. She shared that they got engaged in 2014 and had hoped to get married soon, but unfortunately things did not work out between them. She did not want to share what exactly went wrong and she wished him well.

She said that she is single now but she is not looking for a partner or willing to settle down anytime soon. On being asked about her thoughts on long-term relationships, she said that it depends on the equation you have with your partner. She added that when things go well there is no reason to not marry. When things are not meant to be, then they don’t happen.

Talking about her future prospects in dating, she said that she is open to dating but she is not in a hurry. She wants the person to be worth it and not just meeting her casually. She said that her parents want her to settle down, but she is happy in her single space. She added that we all are going through the pandemic and even if there was no pandemic, she was not in hurry to find someone.

On being asked about her ideal man, she said there is no checklist of qualities that she would tick yes, it just happens. She shared that she has left it on destiny for now and when things are right, everything will fall in place.

