Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee is pregnant, shares hubby Sandeep Sejwal’s reaction

Popular television actress, Pooja Banerjee has announced her first pregnancy. Pooja is currently in her second trimester and is expecting her baby in March 2022. The actress, who is seen in the television show Kumkum Bhagya, in the role of Rhea Mehra, talked to a leading daily and shared the news of her pregnancy. She also opened up about how hubby Sandeep Sejwal and the Kumkum Bhagya team reacted to the news.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Pooja revealed had she and Sandeep wanted to start a family last year in 2020, however, it was put on hold after she met with an accident on the sets of Nach Baliye. However, the actress reveals, that during the second lockdown, the couple decided to not delay any further as they did not want to become parents at a later stage. However, Pooja said that they were planning to have a baby next year.

Pooja further shared how hubby Sandeep reacted to the news of her pregnancy. She said, “I felt that something was not right. So, one day before leaving for the shoot, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, I got the report stating that I was pregnant. I asked Sandeep to pick me up that day, as I didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. He did a happy dance when he learnt about it (laughs!). Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes.”

Pooja stated that she has not yet thought about taking a break from work. In fact, she says, that the makers of the show have been very considerate about her requirements. “I will go with the flow. Initially, I had some difficulty because of fatigue and morning sickness. So, I approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them, as I was anyway planning to quit the show in a couple of months. They could have replaced me. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and asked me, ‘ Aap delivery ke kitne din ke baad resume karoge? (laughs!)’ What happens in the future needs to be figured out, but there is still time for it. The unit has been considerate and working around my requirements and comfort. I wish everybody would do that. Working women, who wish to go the family way, should be encouraged to do it," said the actress.

