Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee shares the mantra for a successful marriage in today’s time

In the last few weeks, the competition and drama between Rhea and Prachi in Kundli Bhagya, has been getting the attention of the audience. Actors work very hard and sometimes don’t get to spend time with their family even during special occasions. This is all because of understanding parents and partners who help them balance their work and personal life. Same is the scene with Pooja Banerjee, who opened up on the dynamics of her marriage with Sandeep and the key factors for a healthy marriage.

She said, “Trust, love and attraction - all of these things come secondary, but if there is friendship between a couple, then they tend to share and understand everything about each other. I know Sandeep since I was in fourth standard, in fact, we were friends for the longest period of time, after which we realized we can be life partners. Ever since I know him and we started dating, my mantra was very simple - honesty and sincerity. We don’t put each other down and he never puts me in any embarrassing situation. It is same from my side too. He does not judge me too, and vice versa. The best part is that we give ample of space to each other to grow and learn by ourselves in our careers. He never forces his views onto me and neither do I.”

Talking about how they maintain a balance between their personal and professional life, she said, “I feel it is very important to give each other time as well because nowadays couples don't give each other time. So, Sandeep and I plan our schedules such that we have time for each other. Due to my tedious shooting hours, we are on different sleep cycles, but he understands me so well and does the smallest of things to help me live my life to the fullest and I help him with his. As I have been a swimmer for 14 years, I understand the fatigue he might be going through as an athlete due to his daily routine and I try to help him feel better and do my bit wherever I can. We respect each other's careers, and we support each other in our own way every day and I feel that is the key to a successful marriage.”

Pooja Banerjee surely has an excellent off-screen relationship wither her husband, but on-screen character Rhea is planning to come between Prachi and Ranbir. It will be interesting to see if she will be able to break Prachi and Ranbir's strong connection.

Also read- Pooja Banerjee on playing ‘Rhea’ in Kumkum Bhagya: 'I feel that any change has a reaction of non acceptance'