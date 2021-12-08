Kumkum Bhagya actress Ruchi Savarn and hubby Ankit Mohan are now parents, welcome baby boy

Popular television actors Ankit Mohan and Ruchi Savarn became proud parents to a baby boy yesterday. The happy father in an interview with Etimes TV shared, “We are thrilled! The doctors tried to make it a normal delivery but eventually they had to go in for a caesarean. I requested the doctor to let me be in the OT but they warned me saying I may faint. But I really wanted to be there for my wife and hold my baby first in my hands. I'm happy I could do it.”

Talking about their parenting style, he said, "I really feel that every man should learn how to take care of their newborn. I have learnt to change his nappies and feed him... I want to experience it all. Every father should know all these things, why leave it just to the mother?"

He shared the feeling of becoming a father and said that it is a very different and special one. He shared, "I keep thinking that soon I will have company for gyming and fitness routine. As soon as he starts crawling or maybe walking, I will take him to show how his father and mother go about their daily fitness routine." He said that once he grows up, he will be his partner in everything. He also shared that he wants to make his son fearless and understand life at a young age. He shared, “When he cries, I just touch him or hold him and he starts smiling and that's the best feeling for me.”

