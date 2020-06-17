Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh and husband Karan Shah become proud parents of a baby girl; REVEAL her name

Sikha Singh, who plays the role of Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya has finally become a mommy. The actress and her husband Karan have been blessed with a baby girl.

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Sikha Singh and her pilot husband Karan Shah as they have welcomed their first child. Yes, the couple is blessed with a baby girl yesterday (June 16, 2020). A little angle has stepped on Sikha and Karan's doorsteps and the two have finally embraced parenthood together. It is said, 'Becoming a parent is one of the best and the happiest feelings in the world,' and Sikha and Karan are just enjoying that very feeling.

Sikha who plays the role of Aaliya in Zee TV's most popular show Kumkum Bhagay shared her excitement about becoming a mother in a chat with the Times of India. An excited Sikha revealed the name of the baby and said that they are naming her 'Alayna Singh Shah.' The actress shared that they had decided the name during their trip to the Maldives. She further revealed that it was the first name that the couple agreed upon, and post that throughout the pregnancy, they called their baby 'Al’. When asked about how she feels after embracing motherhood, Sikha said that the feeling is yet to sink in. She added that now since the baby has arrived, the couple is going to have sleepless nights to take care of her, and that will make her realise that she is a 'mommy' now.

Speaking about how they manage during the Coronavirus crisis, Sikha said that her husband and she had taken all the necessary precautions that they could have throughout the pregnancy. They wore masks constantly, sanitised themselves and did all household chores. The beautiful actress further added that God has been kind as everything went smoothly. The baby has blessed our lives and they both are healthy and fine.

Moreover, the hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitising the area properly. However, she admitted that there's a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits. Also, no visitors are allowed, so her hubby Karan is staying with them and taking full care.

Sikha is not planning to quit Kumkum Bhagya, however, it will take another some months to join back the daily soap drama. Talking about the same, she said that it will be some more months before I can get back to work and shoots. She added that with a baby around, she does not think she will be able to step out at all. The new mommy is extremely excited to head back home. 'I can’t wait for my pet (Labrador) Goku to meet Alayna,' concluded Sikha.

Here's wishing Sikha and Karan many many congratulations on the arrival of their baby girl.

