Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh & husband Karan Shah are expecting their first child

The actress goes on to say that she had informed the production house of her TV show, that she will be taking a break. Shikha is expecting a baby in the month of June.

The well-known television actress Shikha Singh who essays the role of Aaliya in the popular TV show, Kumkum Bhagya. The actress revealed that she and husband Karan Shah are expecting their first child. The news of the Shikha Singh's pregnancy has brought a smile on the faces of her fans and followers. The television actress is known to have a loyal fan base. In an interview, the actress states that neither she or her husband had thought that a virus as deadly as the COVID-19 would bring the world under a lockdown.

The actress goes on to say that she had informed the production house of her TV show, that she will be taking a break. Shikha is expecting a baby in the month of June. The stunning actress Shikha Singh has reportedly been on a break since the month of March as the global outbreak of Coronavirus, brought all the filming work to a complete halt. Now, the actress goes on to add that she is taking all the necessary safety measures at home. Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh further mentions how her husband is totally into technology and has bought a machine that does all the mopping and sweeping work.

Shikha Singh who was hoping to have her family by her side, says that due to the current situation it is not possible now. However, the Kumkum Bhagya actress says that the hospital is close by and she and her husband are following the advice of the doctors. Now, the actress says that she won't be getting back to work anytime soon, so it will be like an additional quarantine period.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan welcomes his mother on Instagram; See PHOTO)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×