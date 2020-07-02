Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya Special Episode: Abhi, Pragya & Karan celebrate Preeta's birthday; See Pics

We've got our hands on some details and pictures from Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya's special episode, and it will surely leave Abhi-Pragya and Karan-Preeta fans excited. Take a look.

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have been ruling the TRP charts for a long-long time. The two shows enjoy a huge fan base and have kept fans glued to their TV screens. However, since the past three months, fans of the daily soaps could not enjoy new episodes owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, just a few days ago, the actors of both the shows have resumed shooting, and the makers have planned a big surprise for the viewers. Yes, you read that right!

Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sirti Jha), and Kundali Bhagya's Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) are back on the sets. Just as we informed you, the two jodis of the popular shows are going to shoot for a special episode. Well, many must be wondering what surprise would their beloved AbhiGya and PreeRan would have for them. Now, we have got our hands on some moments from the 'special episode', which will only increase your excitement to watch the new episodes soon.

Well, in Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya special episode, Abhi, Pragya, and Karan will celebrate Preeta's birthday. Yes, it will be time to sing the 'Happy Birthday' song for Preeta. It will so happen that Karan will be worried as to how will he make Preeta's birthday without a cake. But, here, Pragya will come to his rescue, as she will bake a cake at home for Preeta to make her birthday 'extra special.' Yes, Pragya will bake a home-made cake for Preeta. Clearing Karan's tensions, Pragya will tell him. 'When you have a big family, you shouldn't worry about things.' Then, she reveals that she has made a cake for Preeta, leaving Karan all gleeful.

Later, the two on-screen couples will have a gala time, as they celebrate Preeta's birthday. Preeta will get extremely elated to see the special surprise for her. Abhi, Pragya, and Karan will sing the 'Happy Birthday' song as Preeta cuts the cake. Later, she will feed a piece of the cake to the trio, and everyone will be ecstatic. The episode will be filled with fun, laughter, care, and love. Well, we don't only have the story secrets, but also some pictures from AbhiGya and PreeRan's unique birthday party. Don't believe us? We have proof.

Take a look at some beautiful pictures from Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya's episode here:

Fresh episodes will go on-air again from July 13, 2020. Are you excited for this special episode of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya? Are you ready to see Abhi-Pragya and Karan-Preeta's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×