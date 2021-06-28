Kumkum Bhagya: Ashwini Yashwant and Swati Saluja to enter the show after leap as Tanu's friends

Ashwini Yashwant and Swati Saluja will be two new entries in Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running daily soaps on TV. The show has a massive following owing to its intriguing plot and regular twists. The audience loves the chemistry between the main leads Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. As per the latest developments, the show has recently undergone a leap, which has brought numerous changes in the plot and cast of the show.

Kumkum Bhagya will be showing a major plot twist and new characters will be a part of the show. Post leap, Ashwini Yashwant and Swati Saluja will enter the show as friends of Abhi’s wife Tanu. They will be seen playing her friends from the chawl. There will be numerous other changes in the show with the leap following the entry of these actresses. The show also features Mugdha Chaphekar, Reyhna Pandit, Krishna Kaul, Shabir Ahluwalia, Leena Jumani, Pooja Banerjee among others.

The popular TV show revolves around the love life of the rockstar Abhi and Pragya. There have been numerous twists and turns in the show over the years.

Kumkum Bhagya will be undergoing a two-year leap which will bring drastic changes in the life of Abhi and Pragya. Rockstar Abhi will lose his celebrity status and lose all his money. He will become an alcoholic to drive away his misery and pain. On the other hand, Pragya will turn into a powerful corporate professional, who was earlier a very simple girl.

