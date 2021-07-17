Kumkum Bhagya cast finds a guardian angel in Kanchi Kaul; Shabir says 'She always has the best solutions'

Kanchi Kaul is everyone’s favourite on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya and she is happy to help out everyone.

The show Kumkum Bhagya is among the leading shows on television screens. It is the audience’s favourite due to its intriguing plot and relatable characters. The main cast of the show comprises a list of talented actors including Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit), Tanu (Leena Jumani), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). The show has recently witnessed a leap of two years, which has brought a massive twist in everyone’s life.

The audience is also eager to see the new changes in the show after the leap. It will be shown that Pragya is upset with Abhi and the audience’s beloved couple will try to sort out their differences. However, what fans don't know is Shabir’s wife Kanchi Kaul is everyone’s favourite on the sets of show. She helps out everyone on the Kumkum Bhagya set.

The entire cast of the show is considered close-knit and when anyone faces issues or needs advice, they help out each other. Sriti shared recently that when people approach Sriti or Shabir for any advice, he just asks his wife for suggestions as she gives the best advice.

The lead actress of the show Sriti Jha shared with Pinkvilla, “I feel everyone on the set of Kumkum Bhagya, including me, would want a Kanchi (Kaul) in their life. If anyone on the set needs anything or needs any advice or has some issue, he (Shabir) asks Kanchi for her help.” Shabir also added, “She always has the best solution for every problem, and she makes it a point to help everyone out.” Also read- Kumkum Bhagya, 16th July 2021, Written Update: Rhea claims to be Siddharth's wife

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

