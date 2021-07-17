Kumkum Bhagya cast finds a guardian angel in Kanchi Kaul; Shabir says 'She always has the best solutions'
The show Kumkum Bhagya is among the leading shows on television screens. It is the audience’s favourite due to its intriguing plot and relatable characters. The main cast of the show comprises a list of talented actors including Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit), Tanu (Leena Jumani), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). The show has recently witnessed a leap of two years, which has brought a massive twist in everyone’s life.
The audience is also eager to see the new changes in the show after the leap. It will be shown that Pragya is upset with Abhi and the audience’s beloved couple will try to sort out their differences. However, what fans don't know is Shabir’s wife Kanchi Kaul is everyone’s favourite on the sets of show. She helps out everyone on the Kumkum Bhagya set.
The entire cast of the show is considered close-knit and when anyone faces issues or needs advice, they help out each other. Sriti shared recently that when people approach Sriti or Shabir for any advice, he just asks his wife for suggestions as she gives the best advice.
