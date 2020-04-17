Kumkum Bhagya completes 6 years on TV; Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha thank fans for their love and support

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha got all nostalgic and emotional as Kumkum Bhagya clocked 6 years on Television. Take a look at their posts here.

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on Television. The show stars Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) and Sriti Jha (Pragya) in the lead roles. This Ekta Kapoor drama kick-started its journey on the small screen in 2014, and yesterday (April 15) the show completed 6 years. Yes, Abhi and Pragya's love story completed 6 long and successful years of running on TV. Since its beginning, Kumkum Bhagya has been reigning the TRP charts, and fans cannot get enough of Abhi and Pragya's sweet yet salty romance.

As the show celebrated its sixth birthday yesterday, the Shabir and Sriti took to their Instagram handles to express their feelings on this huge success. Taking a trip down the memory lane, the two protagonists of the show shared some of their fond memories. They also expressed their gratitude towards the viewers, who have loved and supported them throughout this beautiful journey. The reel life jodi got all nostalgic and showered praises on the Kumkum Bhagya team as well as Ekta Kapoor for being by their side always.

Sharing some throwback moments from the show, Shabir wished a warm birthday to Kumkum Bhagya. He thanked the fans for the enormous love that they have showered on the show. The actor revealed that the journey has not only been exhilarating but also gratifying only because of their love and blessings. He mentioned that the cast has managed to make many memories which they will cherish throughout their life. Calling Kumkum Bhagya a 'dream' Shabir thanked Ekta for making it possible to spread happiness all over the world.

Sriti also reminisced the good old days and penned down a heartfelt note. She called Kumkum Bhagya a home for the team and said that the show has her heart for six years now. She also mentioned that the show is a 'forever kind of story'. She revealed that she has spent many days witnessing many edits and it has been a wonderfully pleasant ride of memories. The actress thanked her fans for believing and showering all the love on them. Ending her message on a lighter note, Sriti wrote, 'As soon as we’re out of the present crisis. Jhoomenge Phir Se Dono Yaar.'

Take a look at their sweet messages here:

For the unversed, new episodes of Kumkum Bhagya are not aired owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. But, the re-run of the show's old episodes is keeping the audience hooked. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing your beloved Abhi and Pragya? Let us know in the comment section below.

