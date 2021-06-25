Kumkum Bhagya fame Aditi Rathore to replace Kritika Singh Yadav as Charmi in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha

Aditi Rathore will be replacing Kritika Singh Yadav in the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha for the negative role of Charmi, ex-girlfriend Shobhit.

The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is gaining the immense attention of the audience with its unique storyline and interesting twists and turns. The show strings around the life of a man who loses his eyesight in an accident and it describe his love life as well. The show leads Richa Rathore and Vijayendra Kumeria have become a hit Jodi, with the massive love and support of their fans. There is going to a replacement in the show as Aditi Rathore of Naamkarann fame will be playing Charmi, a character, which was originally portrayed by Kritika Singh Yadav.

According to a source of the show, “The original storyline focused on the lead couple – Vijayendra Kumeria and Richa Rathore – and Narayani Shastri. However, we plan to now open up other tracks, including Charmi’s. The character was bumped off in April, and we are now reviving it. The upcoming track requires a popular name to take the story forward and hence, we have roped in Aditi for the part.”

The producer of the show has just confirmed the replacement of the show. She said, “Aditi is going to play the character of Charmi now. The show has just completed 100 episodes. Richa and Vijayendra’s chemistry (Nandini and Daksh Rawal) has been appreciated by the audience and there will be a lot of surprises in the coming episodes.”

Aditi Rathore has been part of other TV show Kumkum Bhagya and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Naamkarann. She will be playing the role of Charmi in the show, who is the ex-girlfriend of Shobhit. He had married Gunjan for facilitating the marriage of Darsh and Nandini. Charmi makes everyone believe that she is dead, but she had been devising an evil plan to avenge her heartbreak from the Rawal family.

Also read- Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore's friendship hits a rocky patch; Is all not well between the Naamkarann stars?

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×