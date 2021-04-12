Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja tests positive for COVID 19; Requests fans to not let their guard down

Arjit Taneja, who was last seen in a cameo role in Naagin 5 and its spin-off Kuch Toh Hai, took to his social media to inform that he has been diagnosed positive for Coronavirus.

Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja is the latest TV celebrity to test positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor took to his social media handle to inform that he has been diagnosed with COVID despite following all safety guidelines. In his post, Arjit also said that he is currently under home quarantine and is following all the necessary protocols. He also urged everyone 'to not let their guard down as he feels the virus is real and is spreading.'

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a note that reads as “Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under quarantine and following all necessary protocols. Followed all safety guidelines, but it is what it is. If you have come in contact with me recently then please get tested - for yourself and those around you. The virus is real and is spreading. Don't let your guard down. (I kind of did) Take care and be safe!!”

Arjit’s friends and fellow celebrities from the industry including Mrunal Thakur, , Nia Sharma, Shardul Pandit, Shraddha Arya, Mohit Sehgal, Supriya Shukla among others have expressed their concern wished him a speedy recovery in the comments section.

Check out Arjit Taneja’s Instagram post below:

Yesterday, Anupamaa actors Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah have tested positive for Covid-19 days after other cast members of the TV show such as Rupali Ganguly, Tassnim Nerurkar, Aashish Mehrotra, and Sudhanshu Pandey also tested positive for the virus.

On the professional front, Arjit was last seen in a cameo role in Naagin 5 and its spin-off Kuch Toh Hai.

