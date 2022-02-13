Kumkum Bhagya fame Dolly Sohi all set to join upcoming TV show Parineetii

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Dolly Sohi is excited to join the cast of upcoming show 'Parineetii' which stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma in lead roles.

She says: "I'm excited to join the cast of the upcoming drama. I will play a sweet and lovely mother to the lead character, Parineet (Anchal Sahu). My character in the show is very interesting and challenging."

Dolly is known for featuring in shows like 'Kalash', 'Meri Durga', 'Bhabhi', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' and 'Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby'.

She says it's always a treat to work in an Ekta Kapoor show.

"I have done so many shows with Ekta Kapoor. It is always a treat to work in her shows. The best part is every actor in the show gets equal opportunities to grow with their characters. And hence many actors who didn't act as a lead role in her show are equally popular like leads. The makers respect each and every artist and allow them to impress their audience individually."

'Parineetii' will be starting from February 14 on Colors.

