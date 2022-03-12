Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwal welcome a baby girl

Pooja Banerjee, who is known for her roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kumkum Bhagya, is in the news for all the good reasons. The actress has become a mother for the first time. Yes! According to a report published in The Times of India, Pooja and her husband Sandeep Sejwal have become proud parents of a baby girl today in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by Pooja’s brother Neil during his interaction with TOI and stated that the entire family is thrilled with the arrival of the new member.

“Everyone in our family is in celebratory mode. Baby's father and daadi are by Pooja's side in the hospital,” Neil Banerjee was quoted saying as he mentioned they are all looking forward to meet the little princess. Meanwhile, the new mommy is planning to head to Delhi soon to be with her extended family while enjoying the new chapter of her life. “I have been brought up in a nuclear family so this would be really exciting. Because right from my dadi saas to saas, so many people would be there for me and the baby. For them, it is a big thing and I want to give them the joy of being there for the baby,” Pooja was quoted saying in one of her interviews as she spoke about embracing motherhood.

Pooja Banerjee was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya; she quit the show due to her pregnancy. She shared a heartwarming post for the entire team of the show for the love and support during her journey. Pooja even expressed her gratitude towards the team of Kumkum Bhagya for making her feel loved and special on the sets during her pregnancy.

