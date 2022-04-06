Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee on embracing motherhood: Each day is a learning process

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee recently took the internet by storm as she announced the birth of her first baby with national-level swimmer husband Sandeep Sejwal. Now, in a recent interview, Pooja opened up about embracing motherhood and said that she is loving every moment of it.

Speaking to ETimes, Pooja said, "I don’t know how to explain it in words. What I felt when I saw her and held her for the first time is surreal It seemed like the world had come to a standstill when she was in my arms. All the classes and planning that I had been doing made me confident. The chants and meditations kept me calm. Overall, the process was smooth because doctors were really good.”

The couple recently declared the name of their newborn on social media. Sharing a picture of herself holding her daughter in her arms, Pooja had mentioned, “10 years Ago, today 5th of April I faced the camera for the first time and became an actress and since that day I’ve been grateful to the universe for making me happy , content and an actress and today YOU my love , you’ve made me a mother and given me happiness that I can’t ever measure .. love you to infinity … @sanassejwaal You faced the camera for the first and you’ve made me the happiest mother … love you baby girl”.

Pooja now shared that she and her husband spent a lot of time zeroing in on a name for their child. The actress revealed that Sandeep wanted a name in which letters from both their names would be added. Therefore, this is how they came up with their daughter's name Sana.

