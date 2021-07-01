Kumkum Bhagya fame Reyhna Pandit shares details about her character after show takes 2 years leap

The show Kumkum Bhagya is gearing to bring more drama in the serial after the leap. Reyhna Pandit plays the role of Aaliya in the show.

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for a long time. The show features Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead role. Recently, the show took a 2 years leap which left its viewers surprised. Everyone is excited to see new twists. Apart from the lead actors, Aaliya's character has also been winning the hearts of the audience. The role is played Reyhna Pandit. After the leap, there will be a major change in her character and she is excited also.

Talking about her post leap character, Reyhna said, “The character of Aaliya has changed quite drastically. After losing their fortune, the Mehras are not well to do, they are just about managing things. So, she is not the fashionista, diva that she used to be. You'll see her dressed very simply. She is frustrated with the current scenario she is in, especially with poverty hitting their family. She doesn't mince her words now, not even in front of her brother. However, one thing that hasn't changed in her is that she still loves her family and cares for them. So, she helps out the family whenever and however she can.”

She further says, “I got a chance to join the show last year after Shikha left due to the birth of her child. To be completely honest, since the time I joined the show, everything has been blissful. While I was apprehensive about stepping into Shikha's shoes, I guess I've owned the character of Aaliya now. However, apart from acting, the whole shooting experience with the cast has been wonderful too. The whole Kumkum Bhagya family welcomed me warmly. Kumkum Bhagya is truly like my second home now.”

While Reyhna is enjoying being a part of Kumkum Bhagya, it will be interesting to see what her character Aaliya does when Pragya returns to take revenge from Abhi?

Credits :Pinkvilla

