Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh gets trolled online for her latest photoshoot

Shikha Singh is a popular name on the television screen as she has been part of numerous daily soaps. She marked her presence with popular shows like Meri Doli Tere Angana, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Phulwa, Sasural Simar Ka, and many others. The 35 years old actress had recently embraced motherhood and is enjoying the time with her baby. The actress has come to the limelight for posting a topless picture of herself on social media.

The actress shared a picture of herself in which she is topless, and the picture has gone viral on social media. She is lying down on the bed and has placed a pillow, covering her front. It seems like she is flaunting her toned arms. She is very active on social media and often shares her photos and videos with her fans. While her fans love her pictures, the present picture has not gone down well with her fans. She is getting trolled by the netizens and has been receiving backlash for the post.

The trolls are commenting, “Ma'am, at least we didn't expect this from you”, “Didn't expected this”, “What is this mam.. Ohh no mam”, followed by other comments as well.

See post here-

The actress had also come in limelight for posting a picture of her breastfeeding on social media. She captioned it as, “We live in a society where a mother catches less hell for giving her toddler a coke than she does for giving her toddler Breastmilk. I am working to change that in my lifetime ~~ Deanna Decker.”

The actress was last seen in the TV show Laal Ishq and her fans are very eager to see her back on TV.

Credits :News Track

