Kumkum Bhagya: Ishqbaaaz fame Reyhna Malhotra to REPLACE Shikha Singh as Aaliya on the show?

Reyhna Malhotra, who is known for her role in Manmohini, may replace Shikha Singh as Aaliya in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya. Read on to know more.

Within less than two weeks' time, fans of Kumkum Bhagya will dance in merriment, as the show will make a huge comeback. Yes, after a three-month-long break, Sriti Jha as Pragya and Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhi will be back on the screens to entertain their fans. The actors have already resumed shooting for fresh episodes amid the COVID-19 crisis, and fans are yearning to see AbhiGya's chemistry on-screen again. Pictures of the Kumkum Bhagya shooting a special promo with the Kundali Bhagya group recently created a storm on the internet.

Now, there's another piece of development from Kumkum Bhagya. It is a well-known fact that Sikha Singh, who played the role of Aaliya on the show is on a maternity break. The actress recently welcomed a baby girl named 'Alayna' with her husband Karan Shah amid the Coronavirus scare. Sikha is on a break after embracing motherhood, and will not be returning to the show anytime soon. So now, it looks like the makers have found a replacement for Sikha, who would continue as Aaliya on Kumkum Bhagya.

As per the latest reports in a leading entertainment portal, Reyhna Malhotra who is known for her role in Manmohini is all set to walk in Sikha's shoes as Aaliya for the show. Yes, if the report is the to be believed, Reyhna Malhotra will replace Shikha Singh in Kumkum Bhagya. A source revealed to the portal that Reyhna has been locked to play the role of Aaliya. She will also begin shooting for the show soon. However, neither Reyhna nor the makers of Kumkum Bhagya have confirmed the news yet.

Talking about Rehyna, she became a household name as Svetlana Kapoor in Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta starrer Ishqbaaaz. The actress made her TV debut with Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's Jamai Raja, wherein she played the role of Samaira. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch new episodes of Kumkum Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :IWM Buzz

