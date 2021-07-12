Kumkum Bhagya July 12, 2021, Written Update: Abhi conceals his identity and wins the auction

In the previous episode, we saw that Pragya and Abhi get into a heated conversation. Now, let’s see what happens next.

Pragya informs Abhi that things have changed and she has changed as a person. Abhi asks Pragya to not auction the bungalow. Pragya refuses his plea and is rather 100 percent sure that she wants to go for the auctioning.

Sushma enters and asks Anjali to throw Abhi out of the bungalow. On his way out, Abhi tries to charm Anjali to let him in and solve the matter between him and his wife (Pragya) and is successfully able to do that. Pragya oversees the arrangements for the auction and asks Anjali if Abhi went out. She responds by saying that he went out and would not be coming back. On the other hand, the auctioning has begun.

At this moment, Abhi decides to dress up in order to hide his identity. He enters the auctioning in a whole new look, thereby concealing his identity. The auction began and after a lot of back and forth, Abhi was able to win the auction. On this great win, Pragya and Sushma get up and head towards the winner of the auction (Abhi ) to congratulate him.

