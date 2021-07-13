Kumkum Bhagya July 13, 2021, Written Update: Alia and Tanu try to stop the auction

In the previous episode, we saw that Abhi is successfully able to hide his identity, and trick Pragya. Read on to know what happened in today’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

In the previous episode, we saw that Abhi is successfully able to hide his identity, and trick Pragya. Now let’s see, what happens once Pragya gets to know about Mr. Saluja’s (Abhi) real identity. Press, staff members, and bid callers acknowledge Mr. Saluja on the big win. Pragya and Sushma head towards him in order to congratulate him. Soon after the initial greetings, Mr. Saluja takes off his hat to reveal himself as Abhi, which leaves Pragya and Sushma in shock.

Pragya questions why he is still following her. After much back and forth, Abhi leaves the premises. Because of Abhis’s act, Pragya feels defeated and believes that Abhi has once again ruined her entire life. Sushma asks her to not worry over an unsuccessful auction, and rather look forward to another auction that she has set up. Later, Tanu and Alia arrive at the Mehra House when the auction was about to begin. They exclaimed that they would not let Pragya benefit from their house, and would not let her make any profit from it.

They soon made a dramatic entrance when the auction was about to close at 300 crore. Alia announces that the property can’t be sold. Right after passing this statement, Pragya questions Alia about her bail. Will Pragya be able to bid on the house, or will Alia be successful in her mission? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya features Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha and Mugdha Chaphekar among many other actors in pivotal roles.

