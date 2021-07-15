Kumkum Bhagya July 15, 2021, Written Update: Pragya vows to take revenge against Mehra Family

In the previous episode, Alia and Tanu disrupt the auction and get into a heated argument with Pragya and Sushma. Now, let’s see what happened in today’s episode.

Pragya informs Alia and Tanu that the old Pragya is dead and the one standing right in front of them wouldn't show any mercy to them or Abhi. Tanu realizes that Abhi has already met the ‘new’ Pragya and is aware of her intentions. Meanwhile, Abhi realizes how impossible it is for him to win over Pragya but he keeps consoling Dadi by telling her that he will win her back. Dadi warns him that before doing all this, he needs to inform Pragya as to why he is still with Tanu so that she can have a clear picture of everything going on.

On the other hand, Siddharth tries to seek Ranbir's approval before approaching Rhea. Sushma and Pragya reach their home where Sushma refuses to talk to Pragya as she is furious with her. When asked about the same, she informs Pragya that she is angry at her because Pragya did absolutely nothing but warned Alia and Tanu irrespective of them misbehaving and mistreating her.

Sushma went on to say that Pragya did not say a word to Abhi when he was the one who warned her. She even said that she also felt that Pragya didn't want to punish them. Sushma briefed Pragya that in order to put an end to what the Mehra family thinks, she needs to take big steps. She explains that Pragya was saved in order to fight for the case of every woman and this is the only way she could give purpose to their lives.

Pragya accepts that she deviated from her path but would now once again work towards taking her revenge from the Mehra Family.

In the meantime, Tanu and Alia realize that Pragya is here for the sole purpose of taking revenge from them and will go to any heights to do the same.

What will Pragya do now? Will she be able to take her revenge? Stay tuned to know what happens

