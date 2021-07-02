Kumkum Bhagya July 2, 2021 Written Update: Abhi tries to save Tanu but is unsuccessful

Read all about what happened in the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

Tanu asks Aliya that is Pragya back to take revenge, and she is also tensed that she might steal Abhi away from her. Aliya tells her that they should be careful about Abhi and Pragya don't face each other, as she has no clue how they would react. On the other hand Abhi tries to search for the address of the purse owner, in which Amit helps him. Pragya is curious that how did Aliya's family lose everything, since they once dominated the newspaper headlines. Pragya then calls the inspector and asks for Aliya's number and calls her up.

In this conversation she asks Aliya about how they lost everything? On which she tells her not to be concerned about them. Pragya then tells her that she isn't concerned but is curious. After the call is done Mitali tells Aliya that she did not talk properly to Pragya, and she is completely responsible for their state. Abhi on the other hand reaches the address and tries to convince the lady present there, but she tells him that the purse belongs to her daughter. Abhi forces her to call her daughter and starts playing tricks so that the lady calls her daughter, but she refuses and stays firm on her stand that she won't be calling her daughter as she is very upset.

On the other hand, Ranbir is back home after meeting his parents, and his wife is very keen to go and live together, but she doesn’t know that Ranbir’s mother hates her and that's the reason why they live separately. Meanwhile, the lady isn't getting convinced and Abhi leaves the house wondering what he would tell dadi. However, after he leaves Pragya's mother tells her about what has happened, and tells her that the guy who had come was the same person who helped them twice, and is the husband of the lady who stole her purse. After listening to this Pragya is completely broken, as she comes to know that Abhi is married to someone else.

