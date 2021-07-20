Kumkum Bhagya July 20, 2021, Written Update: Rhea and Siddharth run for their life

In the previous episode, we saw that Police arrive at Rhea's and Siddharth's room to arrest them for selling drugs but can’t find them in the room. To trace them back, cops try to arrest Ranbir. Now let’s see what happened in today’s episode.

Rhea and Siddharth try to hide from both Jack and Jenny and the Police and venture towards Rhea’s house. On the other side, Ranbir has been taken to a police station for investigation purposes but he isn’t aware that the police is looking to arrest Siddharth in a drug-dealing case. When he gains knowledge about the same, he plans to run away from the police station along with Prachi to find Siddharth and prove his innocence. Ranbir is sure that his brother would never indulge in any such activity and that he is being framed.

Somehow, they were able to figure out that Siddharth was hiding with some girl in her residence. They try to reach the residency as soon as possible but were defeated by Jack and Jenny, as they were a step ahead of them and reached the apartment before them.

Ranbir arrives at the apartment but wasn’t able to locate Siddharth and the girl. Prachi blames the girl (Rhea) for bringing such a big problem into Siddharth’s life. Ranbir inspects the scene and was able to figure out what went behind and how Siddharth ran away after seeing Jack and Jenny. Hence, he decides to search him on the street and was luckily able to spot both Siddharth and Jack. He follows Siddharth and lands at a wedding where Siddharth was planning to hide and get out of Jack’s sight. Meanwhile, Ranbir hears Jack and Jenny's conversation about seeking revenge from Siddharth for making them go through trouble.

