Kumkum Bhagya July 6, 2021, Written Update: Tanu finally gets bail

Today, we see Purab helping Abhi to get Tanu's bail. The inspector curiously asks Purab about his identity and motivation behind helping Abhi. Purab replies saying that he considers Abhi as his brother as he had helped him a lot in the past. Following this, Tanu is finally granted bail and is allowed to leave the police station. Purab finds out that Abhi is tensed and questions him. Abhi replies saying, "I'm not tensed, but soon Tanu will be".

Purab drops Abhi and Tanu back home. The whole family is amazed to see Purab but shows no excitement whatsoever on Tanu's return. After settling down, Purab asks Abhi to come and live with him but Abhi refuses as he tells Purab that he has already done enough and that he is comfortable here. Aaliya is restless as Purab is ignoring her and did not ask her to come with him. Purab reminds her of how she had made his life a living hell when they were together by dragging Disha into everything. Purab ignores Aaliya and leaves her there.

After Purab leaves, Abhi gathers all the family members and questions them about the reason behind not informing him that the purse owner was Pragya and that she had visited their house. The whole family then justifies this decision by telling Abhi about how Aaliya stopped everyone from informing him about Pragya. Consequently, Abhi is seen forcing Tanu and Aaliya to tell him the truth about the matter.

What possible explanation can Aaliya and Tanu give Abhi for not informing him? Stay tuned.

