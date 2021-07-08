Kumkum Bhagya July 7, 2021, Written Update: Tanu tries to instigate Abhi

Pragya gets a call from Sushma reminding her about the auction of the 'Mehra mansion' that will be taking place soon.

Abhi is very angry with Tanu and Aaliya for hiding the identity of the purse owner (Pragya). He tells everyone that if they would have told him the truth, he would have directly gone and spoken to Pragya. Abhi had to lie to Sushma about how much he loves Tanu because he was kept in the dark by his family, all of which was apparently conveyed to Pragya.

Tanu and Aaliya try to create hatred in Abhi's mind for Pragya. Tanu criticizes Pragya by telling Abhi that she didn't even look at any family member when she came to their house. She also reminds Abhi of the fact how he went above and beyond to search for Pragya but she made no efforts whatsoever, suggesting that she had no interest in him in the first place. Tanu also adds by saying that Pragya hates him.

On hearing all this, Abhi loses his cool and asks Tanu to be quiet. Tanu retorts instantly, saying that asking her to be quiet won't change the truth about Pragya. She tells Abhi that Pragya is only here to take revenge and has changed completely. Abhi does not believe a word Tanu says and blames himself for Pragya's anger.

On the other hand, Pragya is trying to decipher the reason behind Abhi still continuing his relationship with Tanu when he actually loves her as he claims. She also recalls Sushma telling her about Abhi's immense love for his Tanu. Pragya reminisces over the memories they made when she was married to Abhi and deems them to be fraudulent. A while later, Pragya gets a call from Sushma reminding her about the auction of the 'Mehra mansion' that will be taking place soon. She tells Pragya that she was the one who put the 'Mehra mansion' up for auction and is doing so only to make Pragya feel better.

Given Pragya's emotional attachment towards the mansion, will she let the auction proceed? Stay tuned.

