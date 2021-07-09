Kumkum Bhagya July 8, 2021, Written Update: Sushma has a condition for Pragya

Amidst the auction discussion, it comes to notice that Pragya is against the auction as dadi is attached to the bungalow.

In the previous episode, we saw that Pragya is made aware of the auction and is firmly against it. Now, let's see what happens ahead.

Sushma tells Pragya that she is selling the property only because she wants Pragya to feel good. She reminds Pragya of all the trouble she had to go through because of the Mehra family and now it's her turn to see them crying. In continuation, she also tells her that by selling this bungalow she will be able to erase all the past memories attached with Abhi. Pragya, however, is against the auction as dadi is attached to that bungalow.

Sushma puts forward a condition stating that she will only stop the auction if Pragya stays strong and confident as she is. But if she finds out that she's sad and is shedding tears for Abhi or anyone from the Mehra family, she will sell the bungalow. Pragya accepts the challenge and tells her that she will be strong.

Meanwhile, Prachi saves Pallavi from a car accident but only receives insults in return. Pallavi tells Prachi that she is a greedy woman and leaves after giving her money as payment for saving her. Prachi hides everything from Ranbir after coming home.

On the other hand, Abhi finds a newspaper where he reads about the Mehra mansion being sold and decides to visit and see the bungalow one last time.

Will there be another twist regarding the auction? Only the next episode has the answers.

