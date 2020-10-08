Kumkum Bhagya: Krishna Kaul on Mugda Chapekar: Hope that I get to romance with you for at least 10 more years

In an upcoming episode, Ranbir will be seen romancing Prachi and Pranbir's chemistry will leave you awestruck. Read.

Kumkum Bhagya pair Krishna Kaul and Mugda Chapekar is one of the most loved on the small screen currently. The two as PranBir continue to get the hearts racing and for everyone waiting for a nice romantic sequence between PranBir, looks like it is round the corner. Krishna Kaul has shared a small glimpse into the upcoming scene where Ranbir will be preparing an entire date set up to propose Prachi.

Sharing a reel of him twirling Mugda, Krishna wrote, "Can’t get enough of you muggs. I hope that i get to romance with you for atleast 10 more years. #pranbir." Interestingly, Krishna and Mugda have an age difference of 10 years between them, however, onscreen together they do make a crackling pair. About the same, when we had asked Krishna he had said that he did not even know Mugda was married when he first met her as she looks so young.



"Honestly, if I wouldn't have known about Mugdha's age, I would have never known as well. The first time they told me she was married, I thought they were kidding. I thought everyone is just making fun of me and I did not believe it for two days. Third day, when I saw photos, I was shocked. I keep on telling Mugdha from pics of the past 10 years, she hasn't changed a bit. She doesn't even sound her age, so I never felt the age gap ever. It is very comfortable," he said.

