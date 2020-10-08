Kumkum Bhagya: Krishna Kaul on Mugda Chapekar: Hope that I get to romance with you for at least 10 more years
Kumkum Bhagya pair Krishna Kaul and Mugda Chapekar is one of the most loved on the small screen currently. The two as PranBir continue to get the hearts racing and for everyone waiting for a nice romantic sequence between PranBir, looks like it is round the corner. Krishna Kaul has shared a small glimpse into the upcoming scene where Ranbir will be preparing an entire date set up to propose Prachi.
"Honestly, if I wouldn't have known about Mugdha's age, I would have never known as well. The first time they told me she was married, I thought they were kidding. I thought everyone is just making fun of me and I did not believe it for two days. Third day, when I saw photos, I was shocked. I keep on telling Mugdha from pics of the past 10 years, she hasn't changed a bit. She doesn't even sound her age, so I never felt the age gap ever. It is very comfortable," he said.