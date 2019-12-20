Kumkum Bhagya: Kunal Madhiwala roped in for Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia starrer

Kumkum Bhagya is all set to welcome aboard yet another member in the form of Kunal Madhiwala. Kunal has appeared in numerous popular shows and Bollywood movies.

The popular show Kumkum Bhagya has currently become one of the most popular TV programs which has been entertaining the audiences since the past few years. It features Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. A few months back, the show witnessed a leap of few years post which a few more actors were roped in including Krishna Kaul, Naina Singh and Mugdha Chapekar. Now, the show is all set to welcome aboard yet another new member.

Well – known actor Kunal Madhiwala who has appeared in numerous popular shows and films, has been roped in for Kumkum Bhagya by the makers. If media reports are to be believed, his character’s name is Shera and all set to spice up the show’s drama. However, an official confirmation is still awaited on the part of the actor. Well, one thing is for sure that Kunal’s entry into the show indicates a crucial twist in the storyline and we are eagerly waiting to know more about the same.

On the professional front, Kunal has appeared in numerous popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Pratigya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. For the uninitiated, Kunal has also been seen in some Bollywood movies like Tees Maar Khan, Akira, Blank, Shamitabh, etc. He has been an integral part of a few web series too. Talking about the show Kumkum Bhagya, it premiered back in the year 2014 and has been watched and loved by the audiences since then.

Credits :Tellychakkar

